Pōpokotea

Back to my comfort zone. I'm much happier photographing birds than humans!. Tucked within the tangle of vines and dappled light, a pair of tiny whiteheads (pōpokotea) flitted like forest spirits. These energetic little birds never sit still for long, darting, chatting, and foraging as a team. Found only in New Zealand, they’re a joy to witness and a reminder of the delicate web of life that thrives in native bush. Blink, and you’ll miss them—but listen closely, and the forest will speak. 🌿