High in the Canopy

Crashing around high in the canopy with all the grace of a flying bowling ball, this kererū (New Zealand wood pigeon) made its grand entrance, scattering every smaller bird in sight. Undeterred, it set to work feasting on berries, oblivious to the chaos left in its wake. These charismatic giants play a vital role in the forest ecosystem — and they do it with style (and plenty of noise).