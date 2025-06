Chubby Chaffinch

A handsome male chaffinch taking a quiet moment on the fence, showing off his soft rust-pink chest and slate-blue crown. Common though they may be, chaffinches bring a real charm to the garden with their vibrant plumage and cheerful song. A fleeting pause before he flits away into the branches—sometimes it’s the smallest birds that bring the most colour to the day. 💚🐦 #Chaffinch #BackyardBirds #NZBirds #BirdPhotography #FeatheredFriends #NatureMoments