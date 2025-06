The Fence-Side Soloist

Perched on our weathered fence, this blackbird looks like it's about to burst into song — a quiet moment in the misty morning, full of promise. The contrast of its glossy plumage against the rustic wood and soft bokeh makes for a painterly scene. Nature doesn’t always need grandeur to be captivating — sometimes all it takes is one bird, one perch, and a breath of stillness.