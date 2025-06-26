Previous
Thrush by yorkshirekiwi
Thrush

Now in the middle of winter and the oak tree is bare. It does mean now that i can not only hear the thrush singing his heart out, but I can see him too.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and capture.
June 27th, 2025  
