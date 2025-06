It's been a terrible stormy, wet windy day. My husband got stuck in windy Wellington as his flight was cancelled then delayed because of the weather. Then just now I looked out of the window and saw this. It immediately made me think of the lyrics in Elike Brookes song Sunshine After Rain - I want to see the sunshine after the rainI want to see bluebirds flying over the mountain again. Not a blue bird but you can just see a bird flying by