Ginger George by yorkshirekiwi
As I was dashing into the house from my morning walk, I noticed Ginger George sheltering from the rain under the trees. He matched the fallen leaves perfectly, so I had to go back out with my camera.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
June 29th, 2025  
