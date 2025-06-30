Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3468
Ginger George
As I was dashing into the house from my morning walk, I noticed Ginger George sheltering from the rain under the trees. He matched the fallen leaves perfectly, so I had to go back out with my camera.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4719
photos
190
followers
117
following
950% complete
View this month »
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th June 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ginger
,
george
,
alpaca
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close