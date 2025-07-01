Previous
Crabeater seal by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3469

Crabeater seal

No new photos today. Had golf this morning, and this afternoon I met up with a new friend I made in Antarctica. So, as we've been reminiscing about our trip. I've made a composite from one of the seals I photographed when we were there
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
