Winter Royalty

A splash of summer in the heart of winter — this Monarch butterfly found refuge on a red hot poker bloom, basking in the cold sun like royalty out of season. It’s moments like this that remind us nature doesn’t always follow the rules — sometimes beauty shows up when and where you least expect it. Monarchs are cold-blooded, so they can’t fly or function properly in cold temperatures. But rather than dying off, they enter a dormant state — kind of like hibernation — which allows them to conserve energy through the winter months until conditions improve.