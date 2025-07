Pīwakawaka in Motion

This restless little pīwakawaka (fantail) barely sits still for a second — and that’s exactly what makes photographing them such a challenge! While the focus isn’t quite as sharp as hoped, the image still reflects the bird’s playful, darting nature. Sometimes, capturing the essence of a subject means embracing a bit of motion. These tiny insect-hunters are all about energy, curiosity, and charm.