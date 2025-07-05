Sign up
Photo 3473
Morning Reverie
I chose to remove the muddy background from this trio of spoonbills I photographed yesterday. I tried to create a more painterly atmosphere to highlight the three poses of resting, preening and watching.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
4
6
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4724
photos
190
followers
117
following
951% complete
View this month »
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th July 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
spoonbills
Peter Dulis
ace
fab fav
July 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
This is awesome!
July 5th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the 3 and I love the painterly effect.
July 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Terrific photo and editing
July 5th, 2025
