Morning Reverie by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3473

Morning Reverie

I chose to remove the muddy background from this trio of spoonbills I photographed yesterday. I tried to create a more painterly atmosphere to highlight the three poses of resting, preening and watching.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
951% complete

Peter Dulis ace
fab fav
July 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
This is awesome!
July 5th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the 3 and I love the painterly effect.
July 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific photo and editing
July 5th, 2025  
