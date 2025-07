Roadside Feast

These charming waxeyes (silvereyes) were busy feasting on roadside berries. To bring the focus back to their delicate beauty — and to disguise the messy, distracting background — I worked a subtle texture layer into the image, softening and blending the scene into something more painterly. Nature isn’t always tidy, but it’s always worth celebrating. Sometimes a little creative touch helps reveal the magic hiding in plain sight.