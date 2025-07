Spoonbills in Formation

A flock of spoonbills sweeps low over the wetlands, their elegant white wings catching the soft light as they move in perfect unison. These graceful birds are masters of the marsh, skimming just above the water where reeds and reflections blur into their flight path. Watching them take to the air together feels like witnessing a quiet, choreographed dance of the wild — serene, powerful, and fleeting