Te Ahu a Turanga- Manawatū Tararua Highway

Today we drove Te Ahu a Turanga – Manawatū Tararua Highway which is a brand-new 11.5 km, four-lane stretch of State Highway 3 between Ashhurst and Woodville, officially opened to traffic on 11 June 2025 (The $824 million project—well over its initial $620 million estimate—replaces the landslide-prone Gorge Road closed in 2017 and features significant engineering feats like the 300 m Parahaki Bridge and eco‑viaduct, massive earthworks, and native landscaping

The new road reduces travel time to around 10–13 minutes, with a posted speed limit of 100 km/h—delivering a safer, more resilient, and economically vital link supported by the communities it serves

