Te Ahu a Turanga- Manawatū Tararua Highway
Te Ahu a Turanga- Manawatū Tararua Highway

Today we drove Te Ahu a Turanga – Manawatū Tararua Highway which is a brand-new 11.5 km, four-lane stretch of State Highway 3 between Ashhurst and Woodville, officially opened to traffic on 11 June 2025 (The $824 million project—well over its initial $620 million estimate—replaces the landslide-prone Gorge Road closed in 2017 and features significant engineering feats like the 300 m Parahaki Bridge and eco‑viaduct, massive earthworks, and native landscaping
The new road reduces travel time to around 10–13 minutes, with a posted speed limit of 100 km/h—delivering a safer, more resilient, and economically vital link supported by the communities it serves
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

julia ace
Looks impressive.. not many commuters ..
July 12th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A great engineering feat and good you could travel that way.
July 12th, 2025  
