Photo 3478
Rangitikei Golf Course
just a diary / filler shot. on the road with our motorhome . first stop Rangitīkei golf course. not here to play, but a good park on property camp site for the night
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4729
photos
189
followers
117
following
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
11th July 2025 5:03pm
golf
travelling
course
