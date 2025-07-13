Sign up
Photo 3481
Photo 3481
Hingeronga Memorial
A quick stop for a cup of tea as we travel South to Kaikōura. Despite the torrential rain the top of the South Island has had this month, we managed to stay dry, and it turned out a beautiful day.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia
ace
What a great looking Pò.. Hope the weather stays good for you..
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of this beautiful memorial.
July 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful memorial…
July 13th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Nice capture. Enjoy your trip.
July 13th, 2025
