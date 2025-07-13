Previous
Hingeronga Memorial by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3481

Hingeronga Memorial

A quick stop for a cup of tea as we travel South to Kaikōura. Despite the torrential rain the top of the South Island has had this month, we managed to stay dry, and it turned out a beautiful day.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
What a great looking Pò.. Hope the weather stays good for you..
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of this beautiful memorial.
July 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful memorial…
July 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice capture. Enjoy your trip.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact