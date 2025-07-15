Previous
Sperm Whale Tail by yorkshirekiwi
Sperm Whale Tail

Watching this majestic sperm whale lift its tail before a deep dive off Kaikōura, New Zealand, was a moment of pure awe. We spotted two sperm whales today — a true privilege, as these solitary giants spend much of their lives hidden in the deep ocean. It made me reflect on the abundance of humpback whales I encountered in Antarctica, where the seas seemed alive with their presence. Seeing such a contrast reminds me how precious and fragile these encounters are — each whale, whether one or many, is a gift from the depths.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Maggiemae
We are so lucky that we have a great photographer to capture this sort of photo! fav
Dianne
Brilliant image and experience.
Joan Robillard
An iconic shot
