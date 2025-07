The Curious Weka

Today, we met this over-friendly Weka who clearly wasn’t shy about making itself at home! 🐦 These birds are famously bold and inquisitive — so much so that this cheeky character climbed right into our motorhome while we were relaxing with the door open.



Weka are flightless and endemic to NZ, often mistaken for kiwis at first glance, but they’re much more outgoing and cheeky. They’ll happily wander up to you (and even into your vehicle!) in search of something interesting to investigate.