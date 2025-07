West Coast Sunset

We have been so lucky with the weather for our trip. While I was watching the sunset I spoke to a fellow who had been here for 14 days and this was the only 2nd sunset he'd seen. We've had great weather. I did have the wrong lens here, as I was told today that there is a white weka around, which appears around dusk. I didn't spot him, but spoke to a man who told me he'd seen it 3 weeks ago, but not recently. Oh well you can' t have everything