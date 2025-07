Homebuilder in Flight

With determination in its piercing blue eye, this shag (cormorant) soars toward its nest, clutching a beakful of seaweed. Nest-building season is a busy and beautiful time, as these birds tirelessly gather materials from the shore and sea to create a safe haven high on the cliffs and trees. Each trip adds to the intricate structure that will soon cradle the next generation. Nature’s architects at work — graceful, focused, and utterly captivating.