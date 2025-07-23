Previous
Sunset at Mokihinui by yorkshirekiwi
Sunset at Mokihinui

Our last night on the West Coast, and I was still on the hunt for the elusive white weka. Consequently I had the long lens on when I turned round and saw the beautiful scene happening behind me
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
