Previous
Photo 3491
Sunset at Mokihinui
Our last night on the West Coast, and I was still on the hunt for the elusive white weka. Consequently I had the long lens on when I turned round and saw the beautiful scene happening behind me
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
0
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th July 2025 8:53am
Tags
sunset
