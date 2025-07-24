Previous
Misty Sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Misty Sunrise

Back home after a couple of weeks travelling the South Island. A typical foggy Waikato morning welcomes us home.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful!
July 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
July 25th, 2025  
*lynn ace
special!
July 25th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous sunrise!
July 25th, 2025  
