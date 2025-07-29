Artichokes and Limes

On this gloomy, rainy day, I felt inspired to dive into some still life photography, playing around with lighting and textures. Choosing the perfect pieces to create something is definitely the toughest challenge! Okay, so I might have a little obsession with artichokes because I just found three of them chilling around my house! I decided to leave one out because it just didn't vibe with the colour scheme. Now I need to spend the rest of the afternoon whipping up something delicious with limes. I had some fun experimenting with textures, but I can't help but wonder if I went a little overboard this time.

