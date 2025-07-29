Previous
Artichokes and Limes by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3497

Artichokes and Limes

On this gloomy, rainy day, I felt inspired to dive into some still life photography, playing around with lighting and textures. Choosing the perfect pieces to create something is definitely the toughest challenge! Okay, so I might have a little obsession with artichokes because I just found three of them chilling around my house! I decided to leave one out because it just didn't vibe with the colour scheme. Now I need to spend the rest of the afternoon whipping up something delicious with limes. I had some fun experimenting with textures, but I can't help but wonder if I went a little overboard this time.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very attractive, but aren’t those lemons?
July 29th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@illinilass No, they're limes from the tree in my garden. In New Zealand our limes are yellow when they are ripe.
July 29th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely still life.. I fell into the trap with buying 'limes' on a road side stall.. got them home and they were very underipe Lemons..
July 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I’ve had yellow limes before from the Farmers’ Market, but they aren’t common here. I like the texture. I think it adds cohesion to this still life.
July 29th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro I have a friend who when he first emigrated here from the UK, was taking limes from a neighbours tree to out in his gin and tonic. He couldn’t work out why he was getting stomach ache, until someone told him he’d been pinching unripe lemons 😂
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact