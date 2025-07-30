Previous
Balloon Buffet by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3498

Balloon Buffet

A pair of cheeky waxeyes dive headfirst into a mid-morning feast on a swan plant, their acrobatics as impressive as their appetites. They hang like tiny feathered trapeze artists, amongst the green pods
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Spectacular shot!
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact