Taupo Centennial course

Spent two days playing a golf tournament in Taupo. Taupo has two courses, and the first day we played on the harder course the Centennial course. It had rained heavily the day before, but we were lucky and had a lovely day. And despite the puddles I managed to get a 2. It was so close to being a hole in one, as it actually hit the pin, before rolling off sideways. The following day was a disastrous one LOL