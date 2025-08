Lake Taupo Water Front

Went for breakfast at a cafe on the waterfront before the 2nd round. A beautiful, but freezing morning, with a Southerly wind blowing. You can see snow on top of Mount Ruapehu and Mount Ngauruhoe, across the lake. Today we played the supposedly easier course, but I had 10 more shots than the day before. It was tough going, as it was so cold. In hindsight I would have been better off staying in the warm cafe and enjoying the view