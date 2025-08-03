Sign up
Previous
Photo 3502
Waikino Station Café
Obligatory stop at the cafe for a toastie and chai latte. Then its down hill all the way back to the car. From this point you can choose to carry on cycling to Waihi, or put your bike on the train, and ride back.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a lovely stop!
August 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image
August 3rd, 2025
