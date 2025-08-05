Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3504
Frozen Approval Silver
This one also got into the top 25, eventually finishing 20th, but was still awarded a silver medal
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4757
photos
193
followers
117
following
960% complete
View this month »
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
awards
,
antarctica
,
icebergs
julia
ace
It's giving you a big thumbs up.. Congrats..
August 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Striking b&w!
August 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Cool in so many ways. Well done!
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close