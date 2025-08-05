Previous
Frozen Approval Silver by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3504

Frozen Approval Silver

This one also got into the top 25, eventually finishing 20th, but was still awarded a silver medal
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
It's giving you a big thumbs up.. Congrats..
August 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Striking b&w!
August 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Cool in so many ways. Well done!
August 8th, 2025  
