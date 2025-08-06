Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3505
Portrait of a Gentoo
The third photo, which also reached the top 25, was placed 12th equal, coincidentally, the same position as my photography buddy. We were both happy to receive silver in the portraiture category.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
portrait
,
penguin
,
awards
,
antarctica
,
gentoo
Barb
ace
Most excellent!!
August 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Another terrific image. Congratulations!
August 8th, 2025
