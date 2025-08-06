Previous
Portrait of a Gentoo by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3505

Portrait of a Gentoo

The third photo, which also reached the top 25, was placed 12th equal, coincidentally, the same position as my photography buddy. We were both happy to receive silver in the portraiture category.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Carole G

Barb ace
Most excellent!!
August 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Another terrific image. Congratulations!
August 8th, 2025  
