National Portrait Supreme Award

I should give a bit of background. My friend Lisa and I challenged ourselves to enter every National Salon this year, even if it put us out of our comfort zone. I am not a natural portrait photographer, so I was reluctant to enter this one. But, with some persuasion I entered a shot I took for camera club a couple of years ago when the set subject was through glass. I re edited it to B&W for this comp. I was stunned to be informed and invited to the Tauranga Camera Club to receive the prize for the Supreme Champion. It came out on top from 425 entries, and I was presented with a 32" monitor. A timely award, as I am in the middle of changing our spare bedroom into an office / studio.