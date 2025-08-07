Previous
Photo 3506

National Portrait Supreme Award

I should give a bit of background. My friend Lisa and I challenged ourselves to enter every National Salon this year, even if it put us out of our comfort zone. I am not a natural portrait photographer, so I was reluctant to enter this one. But, with some persuasion I entered a shot I took for camera club a couple of years ago when the set subject was through glass. I re edited it to B&W for this comp. I was stunned to be informed and invited to the Tauranga Camera Club to receive the prize for the Supreme Champion. It came out on top from 425 entries, and I was presented with a 32" monitor. A timely award, as I am in the middle of changing our spare bedroom into an office / studio.
Dianne ace
Wow! Ian will be impressed with this award too! How incredible to achieve this - big congratulations!!!
August 8th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@dide He was awesome Dianne. He finished work early so he could drive me to Tauranga and back, and keep me company. Obviously his modelling fees have gone up considerably. Tauranga CC were so kind and welcoming to both me and Alan the gold medallist. A lovely but long night
August 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@yorkshirekiwi yep - thought the modelling fees would increase….
August 8th, 2025  
