Previous
Photo 3508
Lime Scooter
An unintentional ICM, but I rather like it!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4759
photos
193
followers
117
following
961% complete
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th August 2025 2:29pm
Tags
street
,
scooter
,
city
,
lime
,
icm
Helen Westerbeke
love it - must do some more!
August 9th, 2025
