The Driftood Sentinel

Amid the tangled mess of driftwood and storm-tossed seaweed, a small dotterel stands quietly, perfectly blending into its rugged shoreline world. The ocean’s roar is muted here, replaced by the sound of wind through the scattered debris. Its soft brown plumage and delicate markings make it nearly invisible among the bleached timber, a master of coastal camouflage. This little shorebird seems unbothered by the chaos of recent storms, instead finding sanctuary in nature’s artwork left behind by the tide.

