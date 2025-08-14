Previous
My New Workspace by yorkshirekiwi
Since the Covid lockdown, I’ve been sharing our home office with my husband, whose role shifted to working from home—now permanently, with only one trip to the city each week. After years of overhearing his endless Zoom calls, we finally transformed a spare bedroom into a dedicated space: part office, part photography studio just for me. The monitor on the right is particularly special—it was presented to me by the Tauranga Photography Club for winning the National Portrait Salon. It means frequently used applications or documents can be placed on the second monitor, keeping my main screen tidy - great for following YouTube videos. It feels wonderful to have my own creative space again!
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Rick ace
Wow, that's a really nice working space for you and some nice equipment.
August 14th, 2025  
