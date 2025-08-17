Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Whale's Farewell Wave
I entered the Nelson tryptic salon again this year. I managed two acceptances. This is one of them. Brings back fond memories of spending some time amongst the humpback whales in March
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
tail
,
whale
,
fluke
,
tryptic
Barb
ace
Awesome triptych!
August 17th, 2025
