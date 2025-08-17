Previous
Whale's Farewell Wave by yorkshirekiwi
I entered the Nelson tryptic salon again this year. I managed two acceptances. This is one of them. Brings back fond memories of spending some time amongst the humpback whales in March
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Barb ace
Awesome triptych!
August 17th, 2025  
