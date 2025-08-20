Sign up
Photo 3519
Cape Egmont Lighthouse
As the sun sets, Cape Egmont Lighthouse stands tall, its beam cutting through the deepening dusk. Tonight, Mount Taranaki hides beneath heavy clouds, leaving the lighthouse to take centre stage — a solitary guardian watching over the coast
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
dusk
,
lighthouse
,
beacon
Wylie
ace
Fabulous shot with the dark and brooding background. fav
August 20th, 2025
julia
ace
Nice shot .. Hope the Mountain shows herself while you are there.
August 20th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Great light.
August 20th, 2025
