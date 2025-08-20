Previous
Cape Egmont Lighthouse by yorkshirekiwi
Cape Egmont Lighthouse

As the sun sets, Cape Egmont Lighthouse stands tall, its beam cutting through the deepening dusk. Tonight, Mount Taranaki hides beneath heavy clouds, leaving the lighthouse to take centre stage — a solitary guardian watching over the coast
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Wylie ace
Fabulous shot with the dark and brooding background. fav
August 20th, 2025  
julia ace
Nice shot .. Hope the Mountain shows herself while you are there.
August 20th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great light.
August 20th, 2025  
