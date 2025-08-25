Previous
Grace in Reflection by yorkshirekiwi
Grace in Reflection

Suspended between sky and shadow, this spoonbill glides effortlessly across a canvas of soft light and muted tones. Its elegant wings stretch wide as its reflection dances below—a fleeting echo of its graceful flight.
25th August 2025

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman
Wonderful narrative and image.
August 25th, 2025  
Brian
Breathtaking image and words 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 25th, 2025  
Christina
Magnificent!!
August 25th, 2025  
Diana
Magical!
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley
Stunning
August 25th, 2025  
