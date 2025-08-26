Sign up
Previous
Photo 3525
Following the Mob
A snapshot of countryside life where time slows, and the road belongs to the rhythm of the land. The road is known as the forgotten highway.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
365
NIKON Z 7_2
22nd August 2025 3:11pm
sheep
flock
mob
