Daffodil Day

Yesterday was daffodil day. Each year, Daffodil Day reminds us of the power of hope and remembrance. Since 1990, this day has been marked with the gift of fresh daffodils — nearly 30,000 in its first year alone — a simple yet profound symbol of new beginnings. The daffodil was chosen by the Cancer Society because it heralds spring and the promise of life renewed. Today, we honour those we’ve lost to cancer and stand alongside those still fighting, carrying forward a message of resilience, compassion, and hope.