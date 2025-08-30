Previous
Yesterday was daffodil day. Each year, Daffodil Day reminds us of the power of hope and remembrance. Since 1990, this day has been marked with the gift of fresh daffodils — nearly 30,000 in its first year alone — a simple yet profound symbol of new beginnings. The daffodil was chosen by the Cancer Society because it heralds spring and the promise of life renewed. Today, we honour those we’ve lost to cancer and stand alongside those still fighting, carrying forward a message of resilience, compassion, and hope.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2025  
judith deacon
Gorgeous, so spring like.
August 30th, 2025  
Karen ace
A stunning capture of a lovely flower.
August 30th, 2025  
