Previous
Photo 3530
Drenched but Undeterred
This starling wears the weather with stoicism, it's feathers glistening with hidden hues of gold and green
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
starling
