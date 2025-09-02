Previous
Whispers of the Antarctic Sea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3532

Whispers of the Antarctic Sea

This image began as three separate moments from the frozen edge of the world—a blurred wave captured through intentional camera movement, the powerful rise of a whale’s fluke, and the delicate glide of a snowy petrel. I brought them together through double exposure to reflect the layered reality of Antarctica: a place where motion never truly stops, and where every element—sea, sky, and life—flows into the next. It’s less about a single instant and more about the feeling of being there, surrounded by raw, untamed beauty.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

