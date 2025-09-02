Whispers of the Antarctic Sea

This image began as three separate moments from the frozen edge of the world—a blurred wave captured through intentional camera movement, the powerful rise of a whale’s fluke, and the delicate glide of a snowy petrel. I brought them together through double exposure to reflect the layered reality of Antarctica: a place where motion never truly stops, and where every element—sea, sky, and life—flows into the next. It’s less about a single instant and more about the feeling of being there, surrounded by raw, untamed beauty.