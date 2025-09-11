Sign up
Photo 3541
Song of the Kowhai
In full voice and puffed with pride, this tūī pours its melody into the golden canopy of the kōwhai. A burst of song, colour, and life—New Zealand nature at its most vibrant
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4793
photos
195
followers
116
following
970% complete
View this month »
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th September 2025 11:12am
Tags
tui
,
kowhai
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav.
September 12th, 2025
Karen
ace
Awesome - beautiful shot, so much vibrant life here.
A terrific-looking bird - wonderful coloured feathers, especially puffed-out like this.
September 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent capture!
September 12th, 2025
