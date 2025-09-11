Previous
Song of the Kowhai by yorkshirekiwi
Song of the Kowhai

In full voice and puffed with pride, this tūī pours its melody into the golden canopy of the kōwhai. A burst of song, colour, and life—New Zealand nature at its most vibrant
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shirley ace
Fabulous fav.
September 12th, 2025  
Karen ace
Awesome - beautiful shot, so much vibrant life here.
A terrific-looking bird - wonderful coloured feathers, especially puffed-out like this.
September 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent capture!
September 12th, 2025  
