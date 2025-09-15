Previous
Velvet Crown by yorkshirekiwi
Velvet Crown

This reindeer, photographed in a deer park and placed against a misty, created backdrop, shows off one of nature’s most fascinating features — antlers. Unlike horns, antlers are shed and regrown each year. In summer, they are covered in a soft layer called velvet, which carries blood and nutrients to fuel rapid growth — some of the fastest bone growth in the animal kingdom. By autumn, the velvet dries and peels away, leaving the hard, polished antlers we usually associate with reindeer. Here, you can see the thick velvet still in place, marking a stage in this remarkable yearly cycle.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Beautifully done.
September 15th, 2025  
