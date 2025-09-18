Gentoo Penguin jpg

I’ve been busy putting together my keynote talk on my trip to Antarctica, which I’ll be giving as the end-of-year salon speaker. It’s been the perfect excuse to dive back into hundreds of photos and reread my travel notes—bringing back so many moments I’d almost forgotten. Along the way, I’ve rediscovered some fresh perspectives and even experimented a little creatively. This shot of a gentoo colony is actually a blend of two images, with added textures and a new background—part of the fun of exploring different ways to tell the story.