Previous
Long-Haul Travellers by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3558

Long-Haul Travellers

Here’s just a small portion of the 6,000 Bar-tailed Godwits that arrive at Miranda each year, gathering on the tidal flats to rest and feed. These incredible shorebirds are world champions of endurance, flying nonstop from Alaska to New Zealand — a journey of around 11,000 kilometres, taking up to nine days without food, water, or rest. After spending the summer here, they’ll make their way back north in stages, stopping to refuel along the coasts of Asia before returning to their Arctic breeding ground
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the low pov. Nice capture.
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact