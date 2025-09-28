Long-Haul Travellers

Here’s just a small portion of the 6,000 Bar-tailed Godwits that arrive at Miranda each year, gathering on the tidal flats to rest and feed. These incredible shorebirds are world champions of endurance, flying nonstop from Alaska to New Zealand — a journey of around 11,000 kilometres, taking up to nine days without food, water, or rest. After spending the summer here, they’ll make their way back north in stages, stopping to refuel along the coasts of Asia before returning to their Arctic breeding ground