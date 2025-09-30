Previous
Spot the Odd One Out by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3560

Spot the Odd One Out

A flock of gulls in perfect rhythm, wings catching the sea breeze in unison… and then there’s the bold tern, standing out with its sleek lines and fiery beak. IA reminder that being different can be the most striking of all.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

