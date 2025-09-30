Sign up
Previous
Photo 3560
Spot the Odd One Out
A flock of gulls in perfect rhythm, wings catching the sea breeze in unison… and then there’s the bold tern, standing out with its sleek lines and fiery beak. IA reminder that being different can be the most striking of all.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th September 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagulls
,
tern
