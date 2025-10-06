Sign up
Previous
Photo 3566
Dancing in the Rain
Spotted this little girl having a fine old time dancing in the rain. It involved a lot of umbrella twirling action. Loved her matching outfit, down ot the pink Crocs.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
4
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4817
photos
194
followers
116
following
976% complete
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th October 2025 1:41pm
Tags
pink
,
rain
,
umbrella
,
dancing
,
twirling
Korcsog Károly
ace
Super shot!
October 6th, 2025
judith deacon
Such a cool young lady!
October 6th, 2025
julia
ace
Lol just edited my shots of this little dancer.. She was in a world of her own..
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Cute as - and I like the action.
October 6th, 2025
