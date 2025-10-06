Previous
Dancing in the Rain by yorkshirekiwi
Dancing in the Rain

Spotted this little girl having a fine old time dancing in the rain. It involved a lot of umbrella twirling action. Loved her matching outfit, down ot the pink Crocs.
Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Korcsog Károly ace
Super shot!
October 6th, 2025  
judith deacon
Such a cool young lady!
October 6th, 2025  
julia ace
Lol just edited my shots of this little dancer.. She was in a world of her own..
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Cute as - and I like the action.
October 6th, 2025  
