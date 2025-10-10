Previous
Next
Elegant Decent by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3570

Elegant Decent

Wings poised and landing gear down — this elegant gannet comes in for a perfect touchdown at the colony. Their precision and poise never fail to impress, especially as they navigate gusty cliffside winds with effortless grace. Capturing this moment mid-flight felt like freezing a ballet in the air — power and beauty perfectly balanced.
I've been away for the weekend with my camera club, visiting Murawai gannet colony. I had a few gaps in my calender from last week so I'm back filling them. Expect to see a lot of gannets this week. I shot over 2500 photos.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact