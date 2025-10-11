Murawi Gannet Colony at Sunset

After an early dinner, we returned to the gannet colony hoping for a spectacular sunset — and nature didn’t disappoint. The golden hour light bathed the cliffs in warmth, perfectly balancing the power and serenity of the ocean below. Using a slow shutter speed softened the restless waves into a flat, creamy texture, contrasting beautifully with the rugged rocks and busy gannets. Once the sun dipped below the horizon, blue hour arrived — but the pinks we’d hoped for never appeared. Still, sometimes the quiet glow of fading light tells its own story.