The Mighty Waikato River

Today’s adventure took me up the Hakarimata Ranges with a great group of friends. From the summit, the view stretches across the mighty Waikato River — New Zealand’s longest river at 425 km, winding its way from Lake Taupō all the way to the Tasman Sea at Port Waikato.

To the left, you can spot the twin towers of Huntly Power Station — the country’s only coal-fired power plant, operating since the 1980s and still an important backup for our national grid. And up in the distance, the shimmer of Lake Waikare — the largest wetland lake in the Waikato region and not far from home for me. 🌿💧

