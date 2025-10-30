Previous
Soft Landing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3590

Soft Landing

Another fantail from yesterday's trip out. Typically after walking around in the forest for a couple of hours, I found these guys fluttering around in the carpark. i could have saved myself some exerciese.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Wow! BOB 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 30th, 2025  
