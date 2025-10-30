Sign up
Previous
Photo 3590
Soft Landing
Another fantail from yesterday's trip out. Typically after walking around in the forest for a couple of hours, I found these guys fluttering around in the carpark. i could have saved myself some exerciese.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th October 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
Brian
ace
Wow! BOB 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 30th, 2025
